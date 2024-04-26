Dillan Solomons ‘can be the difference’ for Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport United

Dillan Solomons’ decision to ditch athletics for football has come at a cost, but he’s ready to get through the troubled times at Kaizer Chiefs by being the difference. A few years back, Solomons was an aspiring Olympian, specialising in sprinting, the triple jump and long jump.

But as fate would have it, he swapped his running spikes for soccer boots, joining Cape Town All Stars and then moving on to Royal AM, Stellenbosch FC, Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs. By joining Chiefs, Solomons wanted to succeed and win trophies regularly. But that hasn’t been the case, with the club now enduring a nine-year barren run. That has stung for Solomons, who was used to winning in athletics, helping the Western Province 4x100m relay team win bronze at the 2016 SA Under-23 athletics championships.

But speaking ahead of his team’s DStv Premiership clash against SuperSport United tomorrow (5.30pm kick-off) in Polokwane, Solomons is positive that he can still add value at Chiefs. “When I said goodbye to the track, I knew it was never going to be easy or (a) walk in the park for me to come to teams like this and play regularly,” the defender-cum-attacker said yesterday. “I knew the sacrifices that I was making. When I got here, it was a totally different setting from the teams that I was playing for.

“Winning trophies is part of the team’s culture, so not being able to do that has given me a feeling of wanting to be the difference. I can be the difference.” Solomons is in his second season at Chiefs, and he’s yet to make the difference that he’s hoping for, given the club’s misfortunes in recent weeks. Fortunes were also against him, given that he wasn’t playing regularly when the season started under coach Molefi Ntseki.

Things have changed under Cavin Johnson, though, as he’s started to get more game time. But considering the team’s poor run of form, it’s been a double-edged sword. “It’s been an up-and-down situation now. I am happy to be playing, but I am also not happy because the team is not winning,” Solomons said.

“Obviously, the team comes first, whether I play or don’t. The team must win. It hasn’t been great. But we are trying to be positive. I am trying to be, too. “Whatever I give on the field, I will give, whether to push the team or get some wins in the bag going into the next few weeks.” Solomons has done his best to push the team, even from the sidelines – barking instructions to the players when he’s on the bench.

That approach hasn’t gone down well with some people, as they are insisting that the actions of Solomons and Co undermine the role of Johnson and his staff. “It’s football, it’s passion. There are players on the bench that want to give information,” Solomons said on the matter. “It looks like people are saying we are the coaches, but we are trying to help. If you are not trying to help someone, then what’s the use?

“You can’t be sitting on the bench and be quiet. That’s not who I am. I am very vocal, and want to help (the team).” Media Open Day: Kaizer Chiefs vs. SuperSport Unitedhttps://t.co/PwObUa8fuQ#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/HWD4h2Xswu — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2024 Solomons could help the team by ensuring that they finish in the top eight – a feat that will require them to get results, starting with their game against SuperSport.

But a top-eight finish is not the only motivation that's driving Solomons and Co to be at their best in the next six games as there are a lot of expectations at Chiefs. “There’s a lot of things that motivates you, not just being tenth on the log. There’s players that want to play, and that’s motivating you,” Solomons said. “One win and you are back in the top eight. It’s tight in that section, but that’s not the aim of the club, to be in the top eight. It’s never been Chiefs’ aim to be in the top eight.