Siviwe Soyizwapi, Dylan Sage bolster Blitzboks at Singapore Sevens

The Blitzboks have been boosted by two returning stalwarts for next weekend’s World Series tournament in Singapore. Dylan Sage returns for the first time in four years, and Siviwe Soyizwapi for the first time this season, while there are three other changes to the squad that finished sixth in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Interim head coach Philip Snyman has also recalled Tiaan Pretorius, Tristan Leyds and Rosko Specman for the trip to Singapore, where South Africa will face France, Spain and Samoa in Pool B of the tournament. Pretorius last played in Cape Town, and Specman and Leyds in Los Angeles. The return of Sage – after four years of 15-man rugby with the Bulls and Montauban in France – and Soyizwapi, who recovered from a knee injury that ruled him out for the first five months of the series, adds massive experience and big-match temperament to the squad.

Specman, who is due to play in his 35th tournament, was a late withdrawal from the Hong Kong trip due to a knee strain, while Snyman said Leyds and Pretorius will bring energy and game-breaking abilities. Snyman said: “We selected the squad with several things in mind. We still have to put ourselves in a position to make the top four in every tournament and to do that, we want to top our pool and then win our quarter-final. “That has not changed, but we also are gearing up for the Grand Finale in Madrid, and the very important Olympic repêchage tournament.”

The Blitzbok coach said these things influenced the selection of the Singapore squad, as well as a couple of injuries sustained in Hong Kong. “Ronald Brown is injured, and Ryan Oosthuizen is recovering from a knock, but we also used the opportunity to bring in fresh legs,” said Snyman. “Ideally, we want to be able to have three players in each position available for selection when it comes to the last two big tournaments, and that will allow Tristan and Tiaan to build some momentum.”

Two stalwarts are back for the #Blitzboks team that will travel to Singapore for their next #HSBCSVNS assignment - team announcement: https://t.co/KFqPkP0UCf ⚡#PoweredByUnity @WeBuyCars_SA @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/39nmLioEI5 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 24, 2024 Snyman was very pleased about the return of Sage, Soyizwapi and Specman. “They are three massively experienced players with very positive personalities and they will bring energy and skill to this group,” he said.

“‘Shakes (Soyizwapi) worked hard to get back to fitness, and Dylan slotted in as if he never left. Rosko was due to play in Hong Kong, so we are happy to have him fit and ready this time.” The team will depart for Singapore on Sunday. Springbok Sevens Squad