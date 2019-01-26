Network
Network Highlights
10 January 2019 | Network
Advertisement
More from Network
Artist helps mould work opportunities for community
Son of farm labourers hope to grow ceramic business into bigger job creator9 January 2019 | Network
Multi-skill to improve your job prospects
Regent Business School’s iLeadLAB - a new “Employability Unit”, is aimed at bridging the gaps in the workplace26 December 2018 | Network
Put in place anti-crime precautionary measures
Statistics show that criminal activities and burglaries increase exponentially over the festive season, especially in unoccupied offices and buildings.20 December 2018 | Network
SA's Operation Phakisa strikes in murky waters
Operation Phakisa has shown its teeth after the South African Maritime Safety Authority and other authorities brought about a successful prosecution of the master and owners of a Ukraine-registered fishing vessel.18 December 2018 | Network