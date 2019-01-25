Business
Business Highlights
Free-standing homes a hit
Many estates are including more sectional title properties.25 January 2019 | Business
Vodacom shares suffer sharp decline despite rise in revenue
Mobile operator reported a surprise slowdown in its South African service revenue growth due to weak consumer spend.25 January 2019 | Companies
National Treasury invites tips for Tito
Treasury said tips would be appreciated on how South Africans could achieve faster and more equitable growth and measures.24 January 2019 | Economy
#WEF2019: All these permits and visas just don't work for Africa trade
Business leaders bemoan difficulty in obtaining work permits and visas, highlight the need for Africa to focus on reducing non-tariff trade barriers.24 January 2019 | News