Harsher times ahead as Eskom works to fix its systems

Implementation of Eskom's National Treasury sponsored report, which the utility has claimed to have arrested the decline of the energy availability factor (EAF), might yet bring tears as a huge amount of power would have to be curtailed. In a statement, Eskom's Chief Executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo said positive results from the assessment have included design-related issues at Medupi and Kusile power stations, which have been addressed through modifications.

He said this has improved maintenance and operations, and significantly improved plant availability. Nxumalo said a total of 3 510MW was recovered through concerted efforts focusing on priority power stations with each power station having its own detailed recovery plan, which are centrally monitored. This includes synchronisation of Kusile Unit 6 into the grid, while the return of Medupi Unit 4 and the Koeberg Unit 2 Long-Term Operation project are also on track. Combined, these three units will add 2 500MW to the grid by year-end.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said government had been sleeping on the report, which indicates that Eskom has yet to curtail 13 000 MW with urgent plant shut downs and maintenance that still has to be implemented. According to Yelland, the Medupi and Matimba sites share the raw water treatment plant, which urgently requires at least maintenance and upgrading. He said if the existing plant fails, 12 units – 9800 MW – would go off grid.

“The current raw water supply is not sufficient to install the wet flue gas desulfurisation plant that needs to be built for the Medupi and Matimba sites by 2025, in order to meet legislative requirements." Yelland quoted the report. He said the water treatment plant at Kendal is in a very poor condition and needs urgent maintenance and refurbishment. If the existing plant fails, six units – 3840 MW – would be off the grid." Yelland said the report specified that the achievable capacity [of Kusile Power Station] is limited, due to the incomplete coal handling system, restrictions in water supply and the ash discharge situation.

"These restrictions result in a very high risk that the Kusile site cannot be operated with more than three units at any one time... "The Medupi and Matimba sites share the raw water treatment plant. This plant urgently requires at least maintenance and upgrading. If the existing plant fails, 12 units – 9800 MW – would go off grid. Moreover, the current raw water supply is not sufficient to install the wet flue gas desulfurisation plant that needs to be built for the Medupi and Matimba sites by 2025, in order to meet legislative requirements." Nxumalo said the Generation Operational Recovery Plan addresses various operational observations at power stations.

