Five ways you can stop overspending and start living within your means

Although it is only been two months into 2024, South African consumers have already had to brace themselves for increases in the cost of living. The latest fuel price saw the cost of both grades of petrol increase by 75 cents while diesel went by 70 cents (50ppm) and 73 cents (500ppm). This along with high interest rates and a rise in food costs has put financial pressure on consumers.

Here are five tips to help you live within your means: Plan your week People should plan their week by looking at their activities for the week, such as shopping for the household or travelling to the office. Some retail stores will have discounts on certain days, which people should take note of so they can save money. By taking these measures, you will manage your time properly, and you can also start saving.

Check your budget Go through your weekly or monthly budget and identify how much you can afford, and how much you can save based on your budget. There are tools available online such as budget templates that can help people create their own budgets. People can also download apps to help them budget. According to Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance, if people are trying to get out of debt or even save money, a basic budget can them gain control of their finances Get help If you are unsure where to start, ask a trusted friend, a family member, or even a financial adviser about how you can start getting your finances back on track.

Claire Klassen, a Consumer Financial Education Specialist at Momentum Metropolitan said that a financial adviser will guide you when you are struggling to make decisions or stop you from making poor ones, to ensure that your finances remain in order during stressful times. You can also make use of the many online money management tools. You should also check with your bank to see if they have useful hints and tips on their websites you can refer to. Start saving You can save your spare change in a glass jar or box and use that money towards a short-term savings goal like a new set of headphones.

Then, at the end of every month, every three months or at the end of the year, depending on your preference, open your savings box or jar to see how much you have saved. People can also put away money in a savings account for long-term savings goals like a new car or a new house. Track your money It is difficult to manage your money without keeping records to help track income and spending. These records should include receipts, payments, and financial statements.