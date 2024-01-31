No relief for consumers at the start of 2024, as average cost of food basket increases

From December 2023 to January 2024, the average cost of a household food basket increased by R86.66, according to the Household Affordability Index. Data from the index showed that the average cost of a household food basket for January 2024 was R5,324.86. This was higher than the average cost of a household food basket which was R5,238.20 in December 2023.

Year-on-year, the index showed that the average cost of the household food basket increased by R407.44, from R4,917.42 in January 2023 to R5,324.86 in January 2024. The household affordability index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba, and Springbok in the Northern Cape. Cost of foods for January

Data from the index showed that there were foods that increased by 5% or more and 2% or more. For January 2024, foods that increased in cost by 5% or more include: – rice (5%)

– white sugar (5%) – potatoes (13%) – curry powder (6%)

– stock cubes (5%) – soup (7%) – beef (5%)

– tomatoes (14%) – carrots (7%) – spinach (6%)

– green pepper (6%). For January 2024, foods that increased in cost by 2% or more include: – maize meal (4%)

– sugar beans (4%) – samp (2%) – salt (2%)

– frozen chicken portions (2%) – chicken feet (3%) – cabbage (2%)

– tinned pilchards (2%) – bananas (4%) – apples (3%)

– margarine (4%) – peanut butter (3%) – polony (3%)

Inflation on food baskets per area For January 2024, the average cost of household food baskets increased on both a month-on-month basis and a year-on-year basis. The biggest jump was seen in Springbok where the average cost of a household food basket increased by R843.42 from January 2023 to January 2024.

The cost of a Johannesburg basket increased by R13.68 month-on-month and increased by R488.49 year-on-year. The cost of a Johannesburg basket for January 2024 is R5,361.77. The cost of a Durban basket increased by R149.17 month-on-month and increased by R387.39 year-on-year. The cost of a Durban basket for January 2024 is R5,362.38. The cost of a Cape Town basket increased by R84.44 month-on-month and increased by R268.75. The cost of a Cape Town basket for January 2024 is R5,217.22.

The cost of a Springbok basket increased by R22.82 month-on-month and increased by R843.42 year-on-year. The cost of a Springbok basket for January is R5,620.55. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R203.74 month-on-month and increased by R387.79 year-on-year. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket for January 2024 is R5,238.76. In Mtubatuba, the average cost of a food basket increased by R191.36 month-on-month and increased by R255.76 year-on-year. The cost of a Mtubatuba food basket is R5,467.49 for January 2024.