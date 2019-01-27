News
Booysen won’t hold back on Jiba testimony at #MokgoroCommission
Jiba and Booysen have been at war since 2012, when he was arrested on allegations of heading the “Cato Manor death squad”.27 January 2019 | Sunday Tribune
Hawks make more arrests as they clean out ‘corrupt’ council
Court appearances of Safer City manager, ghost workers, EPWP recruiter; audit report calls out CIIU’s backlog27 January 2019 | Sunday Tribune
Lobby group challenges eThekwini Municipality over MTN cell mast contract
eThekwini has given carte blanche to a leading mobile communications company to erect cellphone masts in various areas27 January 2019 | Sunday Tribune
Ramaphosa visit to India to boost relations
Security in the capital was tight, with thousands of police and soldiers deployed. Cellphone signals around the venue were blocked.27 January 2019 | Sunday Tribune