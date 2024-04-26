Suspects in murder of Kaizer Chiefs’ Luke Fleurs make their case for bail

The six men accused of the murder of Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Luke Fleurs made their case for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s court on Thursday. They face several charges including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

Fleurs was killed in a car hijacking incident in Honeydew, Johannesburg, earlier this month. During the incident, Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTi, and had pulled into a petrol station. While waiting for service, two armed men arrived in a white BMW 1 Series. They confronted Fleurs, brandishing a firearm, and forced him out of his car. He was shot in the upper body. The assailants fled the scene in Fleur’s car, leaving him fatally wounded.

He was taken to the nearest medical facility, but the soccer star died from his injuries. A legal representative read a bail plea to the court on behalf of three of the accused, saying: “I respectfully point out, I do not have a history of violence and it will be out of my character for me to attempt to intimidate or adversely influence witnesses. I undertake to abide with any condition prohibiting contact with State witnesses … ” The hearing was postponed to May 2.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was fatally shot during a hijacking incident in Honeydew, Joburg, before his stripped VW Golf 8 was traced to Soweto. Picture: Vehicle Trackers/X Last Saturday family, friends and Kaizer Chiefs fans descended on Mitchells Plain for Fleurs funeral service, held at the New Apostolic church in Tafelsig. Fleurs joined the Ubuntu soccer academy at the age of 13, showcasing his talent early on. Aged 17, he made his debut in the first division. His career progressed as he signed with SuperSport United in 2018 before moving to Kaizer Chiefs last year.