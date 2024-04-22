Heartfelt send-off for Luke Fleurs in Mitchells Plain

In a fitting send-off for a soccer star loved by his family, community and the soccer fraternity, Luke Fleurs, the centre-back for Kaizer Chiefs, was laid to rest in Mitchells Plain at the weekend. Fleurs, 24, was shot and killed in a car hijacking incident on April 3 in Honeydew, Johannesburg.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni appointed a specialist team to investigate and search for the suspects which resulted in the arrest of six people who have since appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. The suspects are set to have their bail hearing in court this week. Scores of friends, loved ones, soccer supporters and players descended on Mitchells Plain at the weekend, where the funeral procession moved from the family home in Westridge to the New Apostolic Church in Tafelsig. The procession was led by drum majorettes while Chiefs fans donned in black with touches of yellow sang in mourning and remembrance of Fleurs upon exiting the church.

“Although Luke is no longer with us, the memory and the legacy that he has left behind is entrenched in our hearts,” the priest said, addressing a packed church. Fleurs’ obituary read that he was born March 3, 2000 and was lovingly known as “Baby Luke”. Delivered at home by his father, Fleurs’ arrival was marked by a rare display of strength, his tiny form tinted blue but his will power evident. “While his dad was in awe of his beautiful little boy, Luke grabbed a tight hold of his dad’s chest. Luke never let go and this sealed the bond.

Luke was baptised, sealed and confirmed at Westridge congregation, where he attended since birth. “At the time of his confirmation, Luke was requested to write a letter to the apostle, in which he stated his dreams and aspirations. Luke expressed his deep desire to become a professional soccer player,” the obituary read. He completed his primary schooling at Mitchells Plain Primary, where he was awarded his Western Province colours for track events, though soccer was always his first love.

At 12, during a fateful match between Tygerberg District and Mitchells Plain, Fleurs’ talent caught the eye of a scout for Ubuntu Football Academy. At 13, he played in two national cups and by 16 he was called for national trials. “When you were in the company of Luke you knew you were going to have a good time because Luke was the joy of whatever fellowship he was part of,” the priest said. Remembering Fleurs, his team Kaizer Chiefs, on the day of his funeral, said: “The energy and light that you shared with us will forever be remembered. May you rest in Love and Peace.”