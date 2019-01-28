News
News Highlights
Woman nabbed with drugs worth R3.3m at OR Tambo
Gauteng cops arrested a woman at OR Tambo International Airport after drugs worth an estimated R3.3 million was found in her luggage.4h ago | Crime and Courts
#HlaudiMotsoeneng makes first payment of R300K to Solidarity
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has made his first payment of R300 000 to Solidarity.5h ago | Crime and Courts
Agrizzi tells #StateCaptureInquiry Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m on bribes
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa spent between R4 million and R6 million on bribes per month.5h ago | Politics
#StateCaptureInquiry: Pinky Khoabane reacts to Bosasa bribe allegations
Journalist Pinky Khoabane has categorically denied ever receiving money from facilities management company Bosasa.5h ago | Politics