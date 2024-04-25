R100 000 reward for information on killing of two security escorts in Philippi

Extortion related violence has reared its head again in the city, when two security personnel escorting municipal staff attending to a sewer pipe repair in Philippi were shot and killed. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced a R100000 reward for information leading to the successful capture and prosecution of those responsible for these murders.

The armed security guards had driven to the site in Phola Park in their company vehicle, while a City vehicle transported five operational staff. On arrival, the teams disembarked to gather tools and inspect the pipe. While busy, two armed men approached the City vehicle and another two headed to the toilet block where multiple shots were fired. While the City staff and residents fled to safety, both private security guards were killed. A woman City staff member was injured from a hard fall.

The City on Wednesday said various City services were being severely impacted by criminal attacks in parts of Philippi, including Kosovo informal settlement where a stormwater upgrading project was under way. “Our message to Philippi residents is this: we will not stop delivering services in your community, but our frontline staff are under attack and need your help.” “Use our 24-hour tip-offs hotline to report the criminals disrupting water and sanitation services and upgrades in the community.” The hotline and rewards system to encourage residents to help the City and the authorities to tackle extortion form part of a metro-wide anti-extortion campaign titled “Kwanele! Enough! Genoeg!”.

The latest attack in Philippi follows recent incidents targeting staff elsewhere in the city. On April 17, City staff were robbed in two separate incidents on the same day. In one incident, a team was busy responding to a blocked sewer pipe in Clarke Estate, Elsies River, when one of the staff was robbed of his cellphone. In the second incident, a team of five was held at gunpoint and robbed of their personal belongings including cellphones while they were in Blue Downs attending to a burst water pipe. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said: “The alarming number of attacks on staff while on duty, working to maintain a dignified service standard in informal settlements, led to the City spending over R8.5 million for private security escorts in the 2023/24 financial year alone. Ruthless targeting persists and has now claimed two more innocent lives,” said Badroodien.

Police said they were investigating the murders. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police went to the scene where they found two men in security uniform with gunshot wounds. “The two victims were approached by two unknown males who shot them and (took) both deceased’s firearms.