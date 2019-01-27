Arts Portal
Arts Portal Highlights
Community's 'Not just another Cinderella Story' set for Artscape
A group of aspiring actors and artists from Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Delft will be featured at the Artscape Theatre next month.22 January 2019 | Arts Portal
Sexy Socks features colourful new designs
The new collection features something for everyone – the yogi, the travel enthusiast, the maximalist, and even the minimalist.22 January 2019 | Fashion
Rainbow Academy to perform ‘Sarafina!’ at Artscape
The Rainbow Academy Class of 2018 will perform the award-winning South African hit musical Sarafina! at Artscape later this month.21 January 2019 | Arts Portal
Luxury pre-owned retailer opens in Cape Town
South Africa’s largest retailer of pre-owned, authenticated luxury items, Luxity, opened its second store in South Africa in the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village.21 January 2019 | Fashion