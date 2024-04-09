Turn the Lights and the Music Up! Jazz Royalty is in the House…

In what is shaping up to be one of the best line-ups in a history of outstanding programmes, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is pulling out all the stops to ensure that its comeback on 3 and 4 May 2024, is one to be enjoyed and remembered. True to its roots of providing the performance space for a mixture of established and bright new talent, this year’s festival will showcase African music royalty alongside their international counterparts. So, let’s not waste any more time, appearing on the bill for the 2024 CTIJF and joining the already announced artists, are:

Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family. Picture: Supplied The vocal tones of Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family (UK), alternative R&B group Moonchild (USA), Grammy-winning bassist virtuoso and experimental musician, singer, and songwriter MonoNeon (USA) brings his unique existential jazz-funk to the party, whilst Francesca Biancoli’s (Italy/SA) contemporary melding of jazz and neo-soul will allow audiences to explore their own authenticity and daring. The award-winning drummer and composer Darshan Doshi will also be on hand to present his trio featuring saxophonist Mark Hartsuch & bassist Tony Grey (India/USA). Tony Grey. Picture: Supplied Bringing it home, South Africa’s platinum selling, Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma (SA), The Voice SA star and platinum record seller songbird, Ami Faku (SA), the Hilton Schilder Quintet who have created a solid following for their unique Cape jazz sounds, and the much loved and highly respected South African jazz vocalist, pianist, and composer, Thandi Ntuli (SA), who will present Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko (SA), as well as the legendary pianist and composer Mervyn Africa (SA), all of whom add some extra glittering sparkle to the re-imagined stages at the festival. Judith Sephuma. Picture: Supplied The ever-popular Mi Casa (SA), whose new single with Malik Harris, “Who Cares”, is ramping up the charts, will show crowds why it is they are no fools, with their hip swaying, foot stomping sounds and lyrics, are also on this year’s billing. Also, creating the party atmosphere out on the Topaz stage, are the tempo tapping sounds of Amapiano jazz crossover artist, Daliwonga (SA), Afro-house artist Mörda (SA), the pulsing beats of the ever-energetic Mac G (SA), the laid-back groove of CTIJF resident DJs, DJ Clint L (SA) and the good vibes of Jab a Jaw (SA).

Mi Casa. Picture: Supplied Something for everyone Lindsay Rhoda, Head of Talent at espAfrika, founders and organisers of the CTIJF, believes the line-up has delivered a masterful blend that showcases today’s global melting pot of cultures and storytelling, and one that embraces all ages, including a younger audience and the world they live in. Jazz is as relevant now if not more, than it has ever been, and she says: “This festival is one of the very few on the continent that conveys a comprehensive array of the jazz-genre’s multitude of layers and whose baseline of rhythm represents jazz’s complex foundations and traditions and its constant evolution. “The 2024 festival experience is a nuanced anthem to where the world finds itself at present – at the crossroads of a new age, with a progression of artists adding their authentic and musical signatures to the messages of those who have already set the message.”

The organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival also have further good news, stage names will revert to their original designations and so once more, there will be Kippies (Sapphire), Manenberg (Topaz), Rosies (Emerald) and Moses Molelekwa (Ruby). The programme for the 2024 Cape Town International Jazz Festival, now looks like this: Kippies Stage Friday 03 May 2024

Act One: Billy Monama

Act Two: Matt Bianco

Act Three: Tunde of Lighthouse Family

Act Four: Judith Sephuma Saturday 04 May 2024 Act One: Ami Faku

Act Two: Moonchild

Act Three: Mandisi Dyantyis

Act Four: TBA Moses Molelekwa Stage (ticket surcharge applies) Friday 03 May 2024

Act One: Francesca Biancoli

Act Two: Kujenga

Act Three: Zoë Modiga

Act Four: TBA Saturday 04 May 2024 Act One: Benjamin Jephta Presents 'Born Coloured, Not Born-Free'

Act Two: MonoNeon

Act Three: Radio Sechaba

Act Four: The Yussef Dayes Experience Rosies Stage (ticket surcharge applies) Friday 03 May 2024

Act One: Darshan Doshi Trio Featuring Mark Hartsuch & Tony Grey

Act Two: Hilton Schilder Quintet

Act Three: Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange Saturday 04 May 2024 Act One: Mervyn Africa

Act Two: TBA

Act Three: Thandi Ntuli Presents Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko

Act Four: Nduduzo Makhathini Trio Feat. Omagugu Basil ‘Manenberg’ Coetzee Stage Friday 03 May 2024

Act One: Jab A Jaw (Resident DJ)

Act Two: Mi Casa

Act Three: Mörda

Act Four: Kokoroko Saturday 04 May 2024 Act One: Clint L (Resident DJ)

Act Two: Daliwonga

Act Three: Mac G

Act Four: TBA There's only one question – why haven't you booked your tickets on Ticketmaster yet? Get booking now or go to the website for more info, and for those who want to receive any more exciting news first, download the new Cape Town Jazz Festival app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store right now. Ticket information: No under 10s and no pass outs allowed: