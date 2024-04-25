Indulge in the earth’s wonders at Cape Town’s inaugural Organic and Natural Products expo

The renowned Organic & Natural Products Expo is coming to The Mother City for the very first time this weekend. After being held in Johannesburg for the past two years, Capetonians will now have the chance to delve into organic and natural food, beverages, cosmetics, pet care, home care, personal care and home solutions, like never before.

The gathering is set to feature over 100 exhibitors who will be showcasing a wide array of innovations and new products in this ever-growing sector. There will also be activations, demonstrations and trials for attendees to enjoy. One of the event’s highlights will be its vegan cuisines, made with fresh and local ingredients and is set to tantalise the taste buds and nourish the soul.

Visitors can also indulge in flavoured butter, spread tastings as well as tea samplings and artisanal chocolates. Experts will talk about organic farming and how the organic revolution can continue to thrive for generations. For beauty enthusiasts, the focus will be on eco-conscious yet luxurious products such as local skincare range, Haylo Botanicals’s award-winning face and body oils.

Fellow South African brand Enough will also introduce their Blue Light Elixir which is a skincare product that has been designed to combat the effects of modern-day screen exposure. Holistic wellness brand, Earthleaf Group's range of skincare, wellness, and homecare products infused with kelp, THC or CBD will also be featured at the expo and Made in Africa Cosmetics will present their range of 100% biodegradable powder cosmetics. Vuvu Organic Beauty staffers will also be on-hand to pamper attendees with hand and foot massages.

Where: The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). When: April 26 to 28. Cost: R100 per ticket but this can be reduced to R50 if you pre-purchase them from https://www.ees.events/OrganicAndNatural/TicketSales.aspx or at the gate by using a Standard Bank card.

Sip, snack and socialise in the autumn sunshine at the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival. Picture: Johann Botha. Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival This popular gathering will return to Cape Town for its fifth edition as it is set to showcase some of the finest wines and delectable cuisines. Those over the age of 18 can sample award-winning wines from over 40 top South African producers, while the Pick n Pay Tasting Room sessions will see expert chefs and winemakers guide guests through exquisite wine and canapé pairings.

These intimate sessions are limited to just 50 guests and require an advanced booking. There will also be the Sparkling Experience section, which will feature a tantalising array of Cap Classiques and French champagnes, which will be paired with fresh oysters. And with live music creating an enjoyable vibe, the Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will offer a mouthwatering selection of pizzas, burgers, cheese platters, fish and chips, grilled chicken espetadas and sushi as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

When: April 27 - 28 from 1pm, for general access while the festival will be open from noon for exclusive Pick n Pay Wine Club members. Where: The Claremont Cricket Club in Constantia. Cost: Tickets are priced from R275 person, which includes a tasting glass and 20 wine-tasting vouchers for general access.

There is also the option to add a 30-minute Tasting Room session at R100 per person, per session which will also include a Pick n Pay picnic bag for two. Meanwhile, hospitality tickets cost R2850 per person, which includes a tasting glass, 20 wine-tasting vouchers and complimentary all-day food and drinks service in an exclusive and comfortable shaded area. Picture: INSTAGRAM Comic Con Cape Town

Brace yourself for the ultimate geek extravaganza in The Mother City this weekend . This year's edition is set to feature an array of attractions, including local and international celebrity guests, cash prize gaming competitions, a dedicated KidsCon Zone and jaw-dropping cosplay shows. “We are thrilled to welcome Veronica Taylor, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Sean Gunn to Comic Con Cape Town,” marketing manager, Calvin van den Berg said.“

“We have also listened to the community and are excited to also be highlighting local talent too.” Attendees can also connect with fellow enthusiasts at the “Geek Meet and Mingle” speed networking sessions. And with activities spread across two floors, guest can explore the latest in movies, TV, books, comics and gaming at the renowned event.

There will also be a chance to hunt for rare comics and compete for the coveted title of Cape Town Cosplay Champion. Where: CTICC. When: April 27 to May 1.