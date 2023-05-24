After a three-year hiatus, the popular “Shiraz & Charcuterie Festival” is expected to take place at Anthonij Rupert Wyne in Franschhoek this Saturday, May 27. The last time the festival took place was in 2019, with Covid-19 and its subsequent lockdowns putting paid to any further follow-up festivals being held.

Event organiser Darielle Robertson said it has always been a popular festival because the allure of some of the country’s top shiraz and syrah wines, paired with scrumptious platters of charcuterie and other artisanal foods, it is too hard for lovers of red wine to resist, so they are really chuffed that it is back on the calendar. “This year’s event sees a line-up of some of the country’s leading shiraz and syrah producers, including Alto Wine Estate, Anthonij Rupert Wyne, Babylonstoren, Baleia Wines, Bon Courage Estate, Boschkloof Wines, Hartenberg Wine Estate, Holden Manz Wine Estate, Keermont Vineyards, Kleinood, La Motte Private Cellar, Simonsig, Stellenzicht Wines, Thelema Mountain Vineyards, Tokara, and Waterford Estate.” “Charcuterie, cheeses, and other artisanal foods that will be on sale will be provided by the likes of Begk’s Smoked Food, Joostenberg Bistro & Deli, Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats, and Wild Peacock Fine Food Merchants,” said Robertson.

The ‘Shiraz & Charcuterie Festival’ is back in full swing after a three-year hiatus. Picture: Supplied Tickets for the festival are available from Webtickets and cost R295 per person and include a branded glass and the opportunity to taste all the wines on offer. There is no charge for those under 18 years of age. As a foodie who likes to travel, you can also diarise the new “Mzansi Food & Drink Show”, which promises to be the biggest and finest culinary show on the African continent. The show was launched in April in Johannesburg by RX Africa, the company behind some of the country’s premier events, including “Decorex JHB”, “Comic Con Africa”, “Africa Travel Week”, and “FAME Week Africa”.

Taking place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from June 15 to 17, 2024, the festival will incorporate previous events including the hugely successful and popular “Coffee & Chocolate Expo” and “Fire & Feast”, with new additions “Fine Food & Wine”, “Bar & Good Spirits”, and the “Mzansi Food Market”. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demos, masterclasses, special offers, and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights. Only at Mzansi Food & Drink Show...🍸The Bar & Good Spirits Showcase caters to everyone! Enjoy the latest gadgets and entertainment like the Flairtending Competition, Know Your Whisky Seminar, Craft Beer Head-to-Head, and Waitron Uniform Fashion Show. 🍻🥂 #mzansifoodandwine pic.twitter.com/y1IsL7KoZH — Mzansi Food & Drink Show (@MzansiFoodDrink) April 18, 2023 Portfolio director of the show Hanli Goncalves said they believe South Africans are ready for a food show of this stature and they are determined to make it the biggest and the best culinary show on the African continent.