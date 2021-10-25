Now this is how you make a charcuterie board

Spring is here and summer is upon us! This means it is officially time to throw down a picnic blanket, put on your best clothes and pack those baskets. It is no secret that as soon as the weather changes we wish to eat outside, and one of our favourite ways here in South Africa is to dine outdoors.

It is a tradition that allows us to slow down, be present and find time together to unwind under a blue sky. And at the heart of every picnic is a light meal that travels well. Salads, sandwiches, and snacks like a charcuterie board with a few kinds of cheese, meats, grapes, and more. Below we break down a few ways to up your charcuterie board game for picnics. What is charcuterie?

Charcuterie is all about how you prepare and assemble cured meats and other meat products on a charcuterie board (or a cheese board). The term also refers to an assortment of meats that are paired with different accompaniments like crackers, fruit, cheese, and dips. The cheese

When it comes to cheese I believe less is cheap, more gives people anxiety over too many choices. There are no specific cheeses to look for, but most people usually go for one softer cheese (like goat or some other soft buttery cheese), one hard or aged, and one a little funkier (like blue cheese). You are pretty much guaranteed to have at least one cheese on there for everyone’s tastes, and having multiple types of cheeses will help encourage people to create different flavour combos as they navigate the board. Dips, spreads, and toppings

Customisation is the key to a standout board, and one of the best ways to up your charcuterie game is through a variety of toppings. Add sweet and salty dip options. Meat The whole idea of a charcuterie board revolves around the meat featured so the most important part of putting one together is getting a variety of good meat. If you are not really sure where to start, I recommend dried ham.

To provide contrast to the thinly sliced dried ham, also provide a thicker sliced smoked ham or a spicy dry-cured pork sausage. Fruit There are quite a few options for adding some sweetness to your charcuterie board: dried fruits, fresh grapes, or olives. Pickles are another great option to add some flavour to your taste buds.