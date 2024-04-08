Meet Sean Gunn, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Veronica Taylor at Comic-Con Cape Town 2024

Comic-Con originated in 1970 when a small group of comic book enthusiasts, led by Shel Dorf, organised the "Golden State Comic Book Convention" in San Diego, California. This historic event, held in the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel, drew a modest crowd of around 300 attendees.

However, its success paved the way for future iterations, evolving into what is now known as San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC). Over the years, Comic-Con expanded its focus beyond just comic books to encompass all aspects of popular culture, including movies, television, gaming and cosplay. Its popularity sky-rocketed, attracting fans, industry professionals and celebrities from around the world.

Now, in Cape Town, it's that time of the year again, Con month, and Comic Con Cape Town is gearing up for an epic celebration. From April 27 to May 1, the CTICC will come alive with all things pop culture and gaming. Sean Gunn has been a part of various Marvel Studios projects. Picture: Instagram Comic-Con Cape Town is excited to announce the line-up of guests for this year's event, which includes Sean Gunn. Known for his roles as Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his behind-the-scenes work as Rocket Raccoon in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, Gunn has been a part of various Marvel Studios projects such as the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, "Avengers: Infinity Wa," and "Avengers: Endgame".

He has also appeared in DC Studios' "The Suicide Squad" as Weasel. Attendees can meet him on April 27, 28 and 29. Fans will get the chance to meet Lesley-Ann Brandt, best known for her role in the series ‘Lucifer’. Picture: Instagram Lesley-Ann Brandt Lesley-Ann Brandt is gracing Comic Con Cape Town with her presence. Known for her badass portrayal of Mazikeen on the fan-favourite series “Lucifer”, Brandt is originally from the streets of Greenhaven in Cape Town.

After slaying the game at Pinelands High, she took her talents to New Zealand, where she conquered the modelling and acting scene, even snagging a lead role in the international movie “Spartacus”. In 2010, she packed her bags, said goodbye to Kiwiland and set her sights on Hollywood. Since then, she's lit up our screens in various TV shows like “Chuck”, “CSI: NY” (where she rubbed elbows with singer Ne-Yo), and “Gotham”, before landing her breakout role as everyone's favourite Capetonian demon on “Lucifer”. Brandt is gearing up to kick some zombie butt in the upcoming six-episode spin-off of “The Walking Dead”. Catch her in the flesh on April 27 and 28 at Comic-Con Cape Town, where she'll undoubtedly charm the socks off every fan lucky enough to meet her.

Veronica Taylor (left) is the original English voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum. Picture: Instagram Veronica Taylor Comic-Con Cape Town is over the moon to welcome back Veronica Taylor, a figure transcending generations due to her iconic portrayal as the original English voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum. Most of us grew up watching the show and Taylor's role in the series was probably one of the most important roles ever.

Taylor's versatile voice has lent itself to various characters, each leaving an indelible mark on animated pop culture. In an interview with "Kotaku", she reflected on her time with Pokémon. “We’re all part of it,” Taylor added. “I feel a real connection to the people who are carrying Pikachu toys or coming up to me with drawings or binders full of cards. I connect to the joy and the freedom that Pokémon represents — of being able to go out on your journey and become your very best, that feeling where everything is possible.”

Playing both the iconic 10-year-old Pokémon trainer, Ash Ketchum, and his mother, Delia, Taylor’s voice is one that’s soundtracked millions of English-speaking childhoods. Catch the iconic star who came alive on our TV screens throughout the entirety of the festival. This year at Comic-Con Cape Town, fans will have the chance to meet 10 cast members from the Netflix adaptation of “One Piece”, including South Africans Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Alexander Maniatis, and more.

Most of the cast will be available for meet-and-greets on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday of the festival (April 27, 28 and May 1), though schedules may vary. Fans can find information on autograph sessions and photo ops through Howler to ensure they don't miss out. In addition to celebrity interactions, Comic-Con Cape Town offers panels, exhibitors, showcases and interactive experiences covering comics, gaming, cosplay and more.