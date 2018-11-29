Advertisement

Adventure

Adventure Highlights

Advertisement

More from Adventure

Adventures on wheels

The show's eye-popping visuals, imaginative storytelling and crazy humour has spawned thousands of fans. Adventure Time centres on Finn, an ever-courageous hero in the throes of adolescence, and his best friend, Jake, an elasticised, shape-shifting dog, as they traverse the Land of Ooo in search of adventures.

3 October 2014 | Adventure
Advertisement