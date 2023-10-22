Two flight passengers die in separate incidents

Two passengers have died in two unrelated incidents, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed.
On Saturday, a passenger who had waited for her flight at the domestic Bidvest lounge at OR Tambo International Airport died following a medical emergency, said Acsa.
“It has been reported that the passenger suffered a medical emergency while waiting to board a flight to George, in the Western Cape, shortly before noon. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Further details will be released as they become available.
“Acsa would like to express its condolences to the passenger’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Acsa.
In another incident, one of two passengers on board a light aircraft died at Bram Fischer International Airport.
The aircraft caught alight after a crash landing.
“(We can confirm that a light aircraft carrying two people crashed on the airfield at Bram Fischer International Airport, in Bloemfontein in the Free State, on Saturday morning.
“The aircraft, believed to be a Piper, crashed in a grassy area on the airfield and caught fire at about 9.20am. Airport Fire and Rescue team and paramedics responded to the incident accordingly.
“All relevant local authorities including the SAPS responded to the scene. Rescuers proceeded to extinguish the fire and administered first aid to the victims. Despite rescuers’ best efforts, one of the plane’s occupants was unfortunately declared dead at the scene. The other one was taken to hospital with severe injuries.
“The cause of the crash will be investigated by the relevant authorities. Acsa would like to extend its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased individual and wish the surviving occupant a speedy recovery,” said Acsa.
Cape Times