Two flight passengers die in separate incidents

On Saturday, a passenger who had waited for her flight at the domestic Bidvest lounge at OR Tambo International Airport died following a medical emergency, said Acsa.

Two passengers have died in two unrelated incidents, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed.

“It has been reported that the passenger suffered a medical emergency while waiting to board a flight to George, in the Western Cape, shortly before noon. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Further details will be released as they become available.

“Acsa would like to express its condolences to the passenger’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Acsa.

In another incident, one of two passengers on board a light aircraft died at Bram Fischer International Airport.