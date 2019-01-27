Food & Wine
Food & Wine Highlights
Dalebrook Cafe is Kalk Bay's new poolside eatery
A new and buzzing casual restaurant and deli has opened opposite the iconic Dalebrook tidal pool in Kalk Bay.14 January 2019 | Cape Town
Cape Town Burns Supper Club celebrates 25 years
More than 222 years later, Burns continues to be acknowledged and respected as an international literature icon who stood for equality and social justice.13 January 2019 | Food & Drink
Enjoy complimentary wine tastings at The Vineyard Hotel
Forget about Monday blues and spend your evening at The Vineyard in Newlands as you sip on exquisite wines.13 January 2019 | Drink
This is what 2019 is going to taste like
Get your palate ready for cheese tea, the pegan diet (paleo and vegan), robot salads and motherless meat, plus a rash of new fermented foods.11 January 2019 | Food & Wine