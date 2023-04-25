SA wins best beer in Africa at African Beer Cup Awards

Cape Town – South Africa’s own Richmond Hill Brewing Co (RHBC) walked away with the ‘Best Beer in Africa’ accolade at the African Beer Cup Awards.

This year’s African Beer Cup Awards ceremony took place in Cape Town on Saturday, with over 230 different beers entered from 20 countries. The judging process of each beer was a complex one, with the beers judged by 52 highly experienced judges from 16 different countries. The Gqeberha-based company’s RHBC Barrel Aged Sour was awarded the best beer in Africa prize, among other awards.

Darling Brew’s Just Naked, also from South Africa, walked away with Gold in the Non-Alcoholic Beer category, while South Africa’s Boet Beer Brewery Lager claimed Gold in the International Lager category. Co-founders of the African Beer Cup, Lucy Corne and Shawn Duthie, said the African Beer Cup was born out of “a love for beer and a desire to nurture a stronger beer culture across the African continent”. Beer Association of South Africa chief executive Patricia Pillay said: “The African Beer Cup Awards is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the high quality and diverse range of beers that are being produced in Africa. The competition categories span across a wide range of beer styles, including traditional, experimental and speciality, providing ample opportunity for recognition for brewers of all types. It is fantastic to see the display of young talent and craft, which strengthens beer culture as a key driver of Africa’s economy.”