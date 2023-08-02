Cinnabuns with cream cheese icing

Preparation Time: 5 - 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 - 15 minutes
Ingredients
Dough
560g Snowflake cake flour
5ml salt
50ml sugar
10g (1 sachet) instant dry yeast
125ml lukewarm milk
80g butter or margarine, melted
2 extra-large eggs
Filling
30g butter or margarine, melted
125ml light brown sugar
30ml ground cinnamon
125ml seedless raisins (optional)
Icing
60g butter or margarine, softened
375ml icing sugar, sifted
60g cream cheese or smooth cottage cheese
3ml vanilla essence
Method
Sift flour and salt together. Add sugar, mix and add yeast.
Whisk eggs, lukewarm milk and melted butter together. Add to dry ingredients and mix to a firm dough.
Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 - 10 minutes, or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a large bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes, or until doubled in size.
Knock down dough on a lightly floured surface and knead again until smooth. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a rectangular shape of about 24 x 44cm.
Filling: Brush dough with melted butter, leaving a 1cm border unbrushed. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and raisins.
Starting from the short side, roll up tightly. Cut into 2cm thick slices. Place onto greased baking trays, cut side up, about 1cm apart. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 10 - 15 minutes. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for about 15 minutes. Remove from pan.
Icing: Cream butter and icing sugar together. Add cream cheese and essence and mix until just smooth. Spread over cinnabuns. Heat iced buns slightly and serve warm.