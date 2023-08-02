Cinnabuns with cream cheese icing

Whisk eggs, lukewarm milk and melted butter together. Add to dry ingredients and mix to a firm dough.

Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 - 10 minutes, or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a large bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Knock down dough on a lightly floured surface and knead again until smooth. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a rectangular shape of about 24 x 44cm.