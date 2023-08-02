Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Cinnabuns with cream cheese icing

Published 2h ago

Share

Preparation Time: 5 - 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 - 15 minutes

Ingredients

Dough

560g Snowflake cake flour

5ml salt

50ml sugar

10g (1 sachet) instant dry yeast

125ml lukewarm milk

80g butter or margarine, melted

2 extra-large eggs

Filling

30g butter or margarine, melted

125ml light brown sugar

30ml ground cinnamon

125ml seedless raisins (optional)

Icing

60g butter or margarine, softened

375ml icing sugar, sifted

60g cream cheese or smooth cottage cheese

3ml vanilla essence

Method

Sift flour and salt together. Add sugar, mix and add yeast.

Whisk eggs, lukewarm milk and melted butter together. Add to dry ingredients and mix to a firm dough.

Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 - 10 minutes, or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a large bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Knock down dough on a lightly floured surface and knead again until smooth. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a rectangular shape of about 24 x 44cm.

Filling: Brush dough with melted butter, leaving a 1cm border unbrushed. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and raisins.

Starting from the short side, roll up tightly. Cut into 2cm thick slices. Place onto greased baking trays, cut side up, about 1cm apart. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 10 - 15 minutes. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for about 15 minutes. Remove from pan.

Icing: Cream butter and icing sugar together. Add cream cheese and essence and mix until just smooth. Spread over cinnabuns. Heat iced buns slightly and serve warm.

Related Topics:

RecipesBaking