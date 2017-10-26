Film
Film Highlights
Bossy baby strikes balance between humour, sentiment
Who needs a movie about a tyrannical infant – or an infantile tyrant – anyway? You might be surprised to learn that you do.30 March 2017 | Film
South African movie Tess raises important questions about rape culture
About a week ago, some Rock Girls went to watch Tess, a South African movie directed by Meg Rickards, which was based on the emotionally devastating story of a girl who had been raped at a young age.13 March 2017 | Cape Times
A beacon urging social change
Tess, played by award-winning actress Christia Visser, is a young woman on the fringes of society who sells her body for a living.28 February 2017 | Film
Matt Damon blames Kimmel for Oscars mix-up
"That's what they get for hiring Jimmy. You know, they got what they paid for," says Damon.28 February 2017 | Celeb News