Thousands sign petition to keep ‘7de Laan’ on the air

A petition to save beloved South Africa soapie 7de Laan is steadily gaining support.

Viewers were shocked when SABC 2 announced last week that 7de Laan will not be returning for another season after 23 years on air. Season 24 comes to an end in December. The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, 7de Laan made its debut on SABC 2 on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family, who all became household names. A petition to bring back the show has since gained almost 8 000 signatures.

“We would like to urge SABC to reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan. The success behind the show comes from real life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate. If not, we the fans of 7de Laan would like to urge other production houses such as e.tv or even Kyknet to buy into the idea of 7de Laan, not just saving the jobs of cast members and the crew, but also the No 1 Afrikaans soapie in South Africa.” “Just the idea that about 120 people could be left jobless in a country with an already failing economy is sickening. This is not just about the entertainment, but also the beacon of hope this soapy was to so many when it came to job creation with their yearly internship programme,” the petition reads. Last week, 7de Laan Executive Producer Thandi Ramathesele said it was an honour and privilege to produce a show that had touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades.

“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life. We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success. “It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that 7de Laan has had on our society. Addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively, the show has made its mark on South African television. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us,” Ramathesele said. View the petition at: https://chng.it/gsTDGMdb