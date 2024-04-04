Don’t miss the chance to be part of a record-breaking gin event in The Mother City this weekend

This weekend, you can sip, swirl and add a dash of excitement to your day by attempting to make history at the Cape Cheers World Record-Breaking Gin Fest. This Mother City gathering is on a mission to smash to Guinness World Records for the most people drinking gin in one place and you're invited to be a part of this epic adventure.

“Two Gingers Gin have embarked on an epic quest to break a Guinness World Record and invite you to raise a glass with them and collectively write this occasion into the record books,” a statement read. “Whether you’re a gin enthusiast, a music lover or someone looking to be a part of history, Cape Cheers, a world record-breaking gin fest, is guaranteed to lift your spirits,” it added. The event will also feature live entertainment, with the likes of DJ Andre who will be hosting the event as well as rocking the decks. There will also be performances by Sunset Sweatshop and other local talents such as Natalie Rae, Ambience and Sons of Selassie.

You can grab a bite to eat from the food trucks at the event as you enjoy this momentous occasion. When: Saturday, April 6, from 10am until 6pm. Where: The Gember Distillery in Platinum Park, Muizenberg.

Cost: Tickets are priced at R280 and are available through Webtickets. A secret sunrise session is good for the soul. Picture: Instagram. Hippy Hoppy Mornings - Secret Sunrise Embark in a morning of serenity, dancing, nature and good vibes at this wellness event this weekend.

The gathering aims to get you out of your comfort zone and to encourage you to freely express yourself. Hippy Hoppy Mornings - Secret Sunrise involves a series of mindful practices such as meditation, breath work, movement and dance. “Calling all Sunrisers, we are so excited to be dancing at this incredible outdoor venue,” organisers said.

As part of the event, attendees will be handed headsets which will silently blast multiple musical genres. These will be specially selected for the purpose of the secret sunrise. As all this happens, accredited facilitators will guide attendees through the wellness practices. Each session is unique and is often curated according to a theme, with this week’s being “something funky and comfy to move and groove in.”

It is also advisable to bring some water, to wear comfortable shoes and to bring extra layers of clothing. The event is family-friendly and children are also allowed to participate. There is also an on-site restaurant for those who would like to get breakfast after the session. You can also enjoy the rest of the day at the venue, which is renowned for its wine offerings. Where: The Nitida Wine Farm in Durbanville.

When: Saturday, April 6, from 7.30am to 8.30am. It is recommended to arrive by 7am to get settled before the session. Cost: Tickets cost R150 for adults and R50 for children under the age of 12. Prepare for a culinary adventure that will introduce you to the vibrant flavours of Polynesian cuisine. Picture: FREEPIK One Night in Hawaii

Hawaii, the US’s 50th state, is a paradise-seeker’s dream. It has an abundance of natural beauty, with stunning landscapes that range from luxurious resorts in Maui to lush tropical scenery and active volcanoes. If you haven't had the chance to visit this enchanting and tropical destination yet, then this Cape Town gathering is for you.

Discover some lesser-known facts about Hawaii that will take you on a virtual journey to experience the island lifestyle. Prepare for a culinary adventure that will introduce you to the vibrant flavours of Polynesian cuisine, tantalising your senses with its colourful dishes and exotic aromas. “Save the date for a memorable gastronomic experience in Hawaii, where every bite is a discovery and every moment is a celebration of life's delicious flavours,” organisers said.

Where: Playalot Indoor Playpark in Kuilsriver. When: Friday, April 5, from 7.30pm. Cost: A couples’ ticket costs R380 and a single ticket costs R190, which are all available from Quicket.

A range of items will be sold at The Goodwood Fashion & Thrift Market. Picture: Instagram. The Goodwood Fashion & Thrift Market Find a range of bargains and hidden gems at this lively market. This includes new and pre-loved items like clothes, accessories, bags, shoes and jewellery.

The Goodwood Fashion & Thrift Market will also feature handwoven baskets, plants, books, vinyls and much more. There will also be lots to eat and drink so bring your friends and family and enjoy the day shopping and eating. Where: Goodwood Estate.