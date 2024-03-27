Amapiano pioneer Stanky DeeJay joined by heavyweights for ‘One Man Concert x Pianocast’ in Durban

Amapiano music pioneer Stanky DeeJay is set to return to Durban this weekend for the second instalment of his captivating "One Man Concert x Pianocast“ in Durban showcase. He will be joined by award-winning artists such as Kabza de Small, Young Stunna, Benny Maverick, Zee Nxumalo and DJ Tira.

The concert will also be a live recording of the DJ’s popular “Pianocast” podcast. “When One Man Concert Productions and I sat down for our first meeting, I thought this is a crazy idea, but I think of how insanely popular ‘Pianocast’ has grown as a brand for the last two years,” the musician whose real name is Siza Kweyama, explained. “The local and international love is testament to how the culture and movement of the genre is growing rapidly and organically.”

He is also humbled to have contributed to amapiano, an internationally-celebrated and authentically South African music genre. “This concert is a celebration not only for ‘Pianocast’, but all the underground producers, the hitmakers in the shadows who are yet to be known and for the guys who’ve made it and are making huge strides for upcoming talent as well.” “It’s a celebration of music, an art, a movement and a cultural shift in the music industry and I’m just proud to be a part of it,” he said.

Where: Durban Exhibition Centre. When: Saturday, March 30, from 4pm. Cost: R195 - R350 from Webtickets.

Ecumenical Good Friday Service The Diakonia Council of Churches will kick off Easter celebrations at its annual ecumenical Good Friday service. Picture: Supplied. The Diakonia Council of Churches is calling people of faith to its annual Ecumenical Good Friday service. The religious session will include meditative music by organist Melvin Peters.

This will be followed by a silent procession through Durban’s streets, culminating with the flowering of the cross on the City Hall’s steps. Under the theme “Challenging Indifference” guest preachers Pastor Bulelwa Okoh and Buli Sihlali Woolley will also hold a talk around the indifference to social justice, faith and the upcoming elections. Where: Durban City Hall steps.

When: Friday, March 29, from 5.30am. Cost: Free. DurbaNite Race

The DurbaNite Race is a unique 5km night race that offers an unforgettable experience for runners and walkers of all ages. Picture: Supplied The DurbaNite Race is back by popular demand as participants compete for exciting prizes. After a successful first race, the next 5km is set to take place under the starry night. The event’s founder, Phindi Gule-Burley, added that they have increased the race’s entries to include 300 participants.

“Safety remains a top priority, with a well-marked route, marshals and water stations, secure parking and medical services on standby. Participants can also look forward to exciting prizes.” Where: Starts and ends at the Marine Walk Shopping Centre in Umdloti. When: Thursday, March 28, at 6.30pm.

Cost: Visit www.durbaniterace.co.za, email [email protected] or call 060 749 8222 for ticket information. Umgeni Steam Railway Easter Train Trips Looking for something fun to do with the family this long weekend? Why not take a trip on an 85-year-old steam engine.

This roughly 75-minute trip departs from the Inchanga Railway Station, meandering along the Valley of 1000 Hills, through one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa, before turning around at Botha's Hill for its return. Patrons can complete their day out by visiting the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there is plenty to view, buy and eat. Where: Inchanga Station.

When: Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. Cost: Adults pay R170, pensioners and children (2-12) pay R110. Joyous Celebration 28 Live Recording

Joyous Celebration. Picture: Supplied. Iconic gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration will be at the Durban ICC for their two-day “Joyous Easter Megafest concert”. To celebrate their 28th anniversary, the group are set to deliver an unforgettable live recording session, featuring a blend of spiritual upliftment, cultural diversity and musical excellence. The shows promise to be a sensational combination of the signature Joyous sound, quality production values and everything else that fans have come to know and love from the group.

Joyous Celebration was the brainchild of industry heavyweights Lindelani Mkhize, Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba, who formed the band back in 1994. Throughout the years, they have not only launched new talent and celebrated existing collaborations, but they have also become something of an unforgettable Easter musical tradition for the province. Joyous Celebration also has a concert scheduled on Friday, March 29, at the University of Zululand’s Bhekuzulu Hall.

Where: Durban ICC. When: Saturday, March 30, at 6.45pm and Sunday, March 31, at 5.15pm. Cost: R200 - R450 from Webtickets.

Splashy Fen Music Festival KZN’s oldest and longest-running music festival has become something of an Easter tradition. This year, Splashy Fen visitors will be spoilt for choice with a stellar line up of local and international musicians.

The four-day gathering will see the likes of American musician Nordista Freeze, The Dreggs from Australia as well as US bands Hot Water and American Authors taking to the stage. They will be joined by South African artists Matt Davies, Tim Lewis, The Kickstands, Desmond and the Tutus, The Parlotones and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Where: Splashy Fen farm in Underberg.