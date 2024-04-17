Renowned global designers to exhibit upcycled furniture

The way sustainability is growing in the design industry is commendable. Creatives have become more caring about the environment in creating their art. Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, a global design and build company, Tétris, has assembled a team of visionary artists and designers to breathe new life into old office furniture to reshape the modern office ecosystem.

From April 19-20, creatives will be exhibiting the new office furniture they have made using upcycled material. The work of Patrick Bongoy. Picture: Supplied. From Congolese artist Patrick Bongoy's symbolic artworks to the vibrant creations of Studio Ananta, this exhibition promises a fresh perspective on workspace aesthetics. Artists like Adrian Davidson and Amaury Watine, whose innovative designs have left an indelible mark on the industry, will be leading the pack.

They will be joined by South African talents Helen Wentzel and Tshepiso Lesufi who will bring a wealth of experience in sustainable design, infusing local flair into the global conversation. Also showcasing at the two-day event will be Wiid Design's Laurie Wiid, who will present a sculptural birdhouse crafted from repurposed office dustbins, pushing the boundaries of material innovation. Ananta x Sune designs. Picture: Supplied. Taking us to the future of office environments are Nisha and Justus Van der Hoven of Hoven Design, who will unveil their experimental approach to workspace architecture.