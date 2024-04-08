Tristan du Plessis named Decorex Africa’s Designer of the Year 2024

When you walk into a well-decorated room with aesthetically pleasing furnishings, just know there is a mastermind behind it, and that’s an interior designer.

These people have the talent to turn dull spaces into something warm and welcoming, and Tristan du Plessis is one of them. The Cape Town-based designer was named Decorex Africa’s Designer of the Year 2024.

Spaces designed by Tristan du Plessis. Picture: Supplied.

“I feel honoured to be chosen as Designer of the Year 2024 as I have a strong connection to South Africa,” said Du Plessis.

“Even though the majority of my work is international, I consciously choose to collaborate with South African furniture designers and craftsmen to bring my various projects to life, so to be honoured among these talented designers in my home country is certainly something I’m very excited about.”