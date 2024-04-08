Tristan du Plessis named Decorex Africa’s Designer of the Year 2024

Interior designers are important creatives because they bring life to spaces.
When you walk into a well-decorated room with aesthetically pleasing furnishings, just know there is a mastermind behind it, and that’s an interior designer.
These people have the talent to turn dull spaces into something warm and welcoming, and Tristan du Plessis is one of them. The Cape Town-based designer was named Decorex Africa’s Designer of the Year 2024.
“I feel honoured to be chosen as Designer of the Year 2024 as I have a strong connection to South Africa,” said Du Plessis.
“Even though the majority of my work is international, I consciously choose to collaborate with South African furniture designers and craftsmen to bring my various projects to life, so to be honoured among these talented designers in my home country is certainly something I’m very excited about.”
As Designer of the Year, Du Plessis will have a designer spotlight stand at this year’s Decorex Cape Town between June 6 and 9, 2024, at the CTICC; and at Decorex Joburg between August 1 and 4 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
At both events, visitors can expect to get a glimpse of his prestigious work and learn more about the interior design industry.
Du Plessis has done a lot of impressive work, including designing a penthouse suite in collaboration with Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.