Decorex Joburg 2023 celebrates 30 years of leading decor and design

Don’t miss the grand celebration of 30 years of leading decor and design - Decorex Joburg 2023 runs from 3 to 6 August!

It’s been three decades since Decorex Joburg burst onto the decor and design scene, with the inaugural event taking place in 1994. Since then, the show has successfully grown and maintained its stature as Africa’s leading decor and design platform, wowing over 1,3 million total visitors with high-calibre exhibitions, features and activations from over 13 000 exhibitors. Together with show partners Lexus, Plascon and Samsung, Decorex Joburg will present all the latest trends, stimulating curated displays, state-of-the-art designs and new product releases - everything and anything you could want or need for your home, hospitality destination or retail store.

Paint ideas from Plascon. A much-anticipated highlight of the decor and design calendar, this massive showcase will run simultaneously with sister shows Design Joburg and 100% Design Africa, which are collocated and presented in partnership with Sanlam Private Wealth. Value and convenience combine in one entry ticket, which gives you access to all three of these not-to-be-missed shows spanning four levels of the Sandton Convention Centre.

Visitors will find the Plan & Build Hall on Level -2, Kitchens & Bathrooms on Level 0, Decor & Furniture on Level 5, and Design Joburg & 100% Design Africa on Level 2. Make sure you set aside sufficient time to view them all, as there will be more than 250 brands on display! Essential information for Decorex Joburg:

Show times: Thursday 3 August 10h00-18h00

Friday 4 August 10h00-18h00

Saturday 5 August 10h00-18h00

Sunday 6 August 10h00-17h00 Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton 2196.

Tickets: Tickets are available online through iTickets or at the door at the Sandton Convention Centre. Adults - R140

Students/Pensioners - R100 Kids under 12 - R25 Parking: