Local and international theatre stars to light up the stage in support of the Kolisi Foundation

The highly anticipated and star-studded production of "Finding the Light - An Evening with Musical Theatre Stars“, will be staged in The Mother City from this week. The show, which will be hosted by award-winning comedian, Marc Lottering, was instituted by the Finding The Light Foundation and is a celebration of beloved musical theatre classics.

And while theatregoers are in for a show, they will also be supporting a charitable cause as all the production’s net proceeds will be donated to the Kolisi Foundation. Much of the appeal of “Finding the Light - An Evening with Musical Theatre Stars”, is that it features renowned performers from London's West End, New York City’s Broadway as well as South African talents. They will be joined by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jessica Ross, the show’s executive producer and the co-founder of Finding The Light Foundation, explained that there is a huge demand for the show. “Tickets are flying out the door, so make sure you get your tickets booked for this unique production, which will be presented for six performances only,” she said. The production, featuring hits from iconic shows such as “Rent”, “The Greatest Showman”, “Frozen” and many more, will also showcase a dazzling line-up of international soloists.

This includes Kim Criswell, Michael D. Xavier, David Habbin and Broadway star, Nikki Renée Daniels. They will be joined on stage by South African luminaries such as Jonathan Roxmouth, Lynelle Kenned, Tshepo Ncokoane and Lucy Tops. The production will also feature youth talents from the local community.

“We are also delighted to announce our ensemble of 15 brilliant young talents featuring student performers from Cape Town’s Waterfront Theatre School and LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy),” added Daniel Galloway, who is producing the event alongside Ross. Under the direction of Paul Robinson and with David Habbin’s creative direction, the show is set to represent the collaborative efforts of all those involved, in support of the Kolisi Foundation's impactful initiatives. The organisation was founded by two-time Rugby World Cup winner and Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel.

Through their foundation, they seek to invoke a positive change in South African communities by focusing on food security, gender-based violence and promoting safe spaces through sport and education. Where: The Artscape Theatre in Foreshore. When: April 17 - 21, with a Gala Night on April 18.

Cost: Tickets start from R190 and are available from Webtickets. ‘Is’hlahla Sengoma’, is a celebration of African heritage and a call for social justice. Picture: UNSPLASH “Is’hlahla Sengoma” Award-winning directors Morapeleng Molekoa and Msakha Mona are crafting a musical experience like no other.

Their production, “Is’hlahla Sengoma”, is a celebration of the African heritage as well as a call for social justice, which will run for one night only. “With a tree being a place of rest, this production seeks to create an atmosphere of both reflection and hopefulness and to deliver sounds that will facilitate rest to our being,” Mona recently explained to “Artslink”. The production showcases diverse Southern African expressive forms and will be performed by some of the country’s top artists.

They include Tsoness, Msakha and Qhama Musiq, with languages such as Setswana, Siswati and isiXhosa represented in the show. Under the musical direction of Daniel Mabaso and Beki Mbambo, a live band accompanies the performances. Meanwhile, South African College of Music’s (SACM’s) Siphosihle Letsoso serves as vocals coordinator and also appears on stage.

This production promises to be a nourishing experience which celebrates African roots and communal songs. Where: Concert Hall - Baxter Theatre Centre. When: Saturday, April 20, at 5pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased from Webtickets. “Kipper’s Ungerground Adventure” This production centres around Wilma, Kipper and her grandmother, who embark on an adventure which sees their magic keys leading them to the earth's stomach.

Along the way, they encounter peculiar characters like Willie the giant, Dwiddle the dwarf and a comical ostrich named Elvis, who is on a quest to find a diamond. As they navigate various dangers, the question arises: can they rescue their newfound friends from harm? The Kipper series was honoured with a Fleur du Cap Award for Best Children's Theatre in 2022 and has once again been nominated this year.