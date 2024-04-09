Chad Saaiman's bride stuns in a gown made of white Milano silk for the pair's wedding

Cape Town - A year after popping the big question to his girlfriend of five years, award-winning singer and radio presenter Chad Saaiman has finally tied the knot. Saaiman and his beautiful bride, Savanah Smith Saaiman, got hitched on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Casa Labia in Muizenberg.

The couple got engaged in January last year at his favourite restaurant, Villa 47, in Cape Town. Saaiman wedding. Picture: Jarrydshotmywedding Savanah, a medical doctor and Chief Medical Officer at Innohealth Clinics, looked breathtaking in her long white dress designed and made by Lauren R Couture. “My first dress was my dream dress – I had a consult with Lauren who did an amazing job at designing and creating it for me,” she said.

“My dress was made out of white Milano silk, and a strap cup corset with fit and flare silhouette. “Low back detail with covered buttons back closure and extra length train. “My veil was cathedral length with an individually pearl-beaded edge.

She added: “The reception dress was also made out of Milano silk. Straight cut boobtube neckline mini fitted dress with slight V front cut out in neckline and side slit. Bold back bow detail with slight length on bow ties. “The second dress was worn when the dance floor was opened – shorter and cute, which I paired with a pair or sneakers.” Chad Saaiman and Savanah Smith Saaiman. Picture: Jarrydshotmywedding Saaiman donned a single-breasted cross-over jacket, modern design, a classic fit made by GD Suits.

He said: “Both our looks were our vision, that we shared with our designers.” The couple said their vows were taken in front of 65 guests in the elegant outdoor setting, with #SaaimanSaysIDo printed in various parts of their decor. Saaiman said they chose the Casa Labia as “it is very expressive” and has a “Bridgerton aesthetic”.

“So with that, our brief to Limitless Events was to keep it minimal with white and gold as the main themes. “The bridal party consisted of my brother as the best man, Lee Saaiman, and Savanah’s sister Chelsey as maid of honour, my daughter Summer as our bridesmaid and our nieces as flower girls.” Lee, Chad and their dad Abie Saaiman. Picture: Jarrydshotmywedding The ceremony started at 4pm on the lawns, followed by canapés in the courtyard.

The reception started with Saaiman’s sister, Carey Saaiman, playing the grand piano as guests were seated. “We then went into speeches, mains, and Garth B on the decks. “The reception was just what we envisioned. We had two long tables with a candle-lit dinner while all our favourite songs played in the background, our guests singing along.