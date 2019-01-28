News
News Highlights
Advertisement
More from News
50-year-old community activist secures registration fees to study law
Ashraf Cassiem said: “I want to thank everyone who made a donation towards my studies."6h ago | News
#StateCaptureInquiry: Agrizzi names journos on Bosasa's payroll
Angelo Agrizzi has revealed to the Zondo Commission the names of three journalists that were allegedly on Bosasa's payroll.6h ago | Politics
R2.6 million initiative sows seeds for urban farming in Cape
Emerging growers are trained to become fresh produce suppliers under enterprising scheme6h ago | News
UK academics fly in to resuscitate Wupperthal
Academics from the University of Birmingham City in the UK, arrived in Cape Town on Sunday night to help rebuild the community of Wupperthal7h ago | News