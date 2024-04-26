Third shooting in a month in Lansdowne

Cape Town - A third shooting in less than a month has left the Lansdowne community shaken. In the latest incident, a man was driving along Turfhall Road on Wednesday when an unknown assailant climbed out of a vehicle behind him and sprayed him with bullets.

The suspect reportedly ran back into the getaway car and fled the scene. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. “Upon arrival near the corners of Racecourse and Flamingo Roads at around 7.50pm, they found the body of an unidentified male inside a motor vehicle who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The Lansdowne police registered a murder for further investigation,” Swartbooi said. A source said the man who was shot belonged to the Inglorious Bastards gang in Hanover Park. “He was the leader of a gang called the Rich Kids and he switched to IGB.

“He was also a known drug dealer,” the source said. On March 27, eight people were shot inside a taxi on the corner of Turfhall and Belgravia Roads. On April 2, four people were wounded in Wetton.

The Lansdowne Community Policing Forum (CPF) said the shootings were new to the area. “What we can say is that the shooting emanates from neighbouring areas that are along Turfhall Road. And then are brought to Lansdowne, maybe because it is quiet this side.” The CPF said it was concerned about the spate of shootings in the precinct.