Western Cape leaders reflect on Freedom Day in South Africa

Cape Town - With today being Freedom Day, political leaders in the province reflected on how far the country has come and the meaning of freedom for them, 30 years down the line. Without mincing his words, Professor Muhammad Haron, the son of the anti-apartheid activist martyr Imam Haron, said corruption has taken hold of the nation's minds and hearts to such an extent that all sectors and segments have been affected.

He said they had hoped that in the post-1994 period, as they shed their apartheid identity, the country would become a developed and transformed nation. “However, when we look at ourselves in the mirror, we can only see how far we have dropped in the world rankings. Instead of having remained a resilient democracy, we have become a weak international player.” Former Western Cape ANC chairperson and leader of the People's Movement For Change, Marius Fransman, said although he recognised South Africa is a democratic state, he was saddened by the reality that the country is not yet free.

“We're not free from economic bondage. We're not free from the crime in our areas and we're definitely not free from the inequality gaps,” said Fransman. ANC opposition leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said one has to actually rub one's eyes when one reflects on April 27, 1994 and how far we have come since that day. “No one can dispute the massive gains we have made to improve the lives of the majority. But key issues need our absolute focus – unemployment, crime, extortion and corruption, and gender-based violence,” said Cameron.

Reflecting on the 30th anniversary of South Africa's democratic dispensation, the SACP said not all the goals of the Freedom Charter have been fully realised. SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said unrepentant supporters or beneficiaries of oppression, like the imperialist forces, have not changed their attitude. Political analyst Gaontebale Nodoba, said as the country reflects on three decades of freedom and democracy, it should be inward-looking and asking incisive, penetrating, and hard questions, such as: Who does this democracy benefit?