Ex-Hawk detective takes stand in trial of slain father

Cape Town - Nearly five years after his 74-year-old father was killed in his driveway, a former Hawks detective has taken the stand in the Western Cape High Court to divulge details of a R50 million car fraud investigation into alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack. Proceedings appeared tense on Thursday as Nico Heerschap presented evidence refuting earlier claims made by Modack, showing that on the day his father was killed in a botched hit, he was set to testify against one of Modack’s alleged associates.

In a harrowing tale of drive-bys at his home, Heerschap told Judge Robert Henney that he first became familiar with Modack more than a decade ago. He was designated as the lead investigator on a high-profile yet unnamed investigation by the Hawks into claims by various banks of a car fraud syndicate. Heerschap testified that on July 19, 2016, the Hawks had traced a black VW Polo to Modack’s Plattekloof home amid alleged fraud committed by Modack’s co-accused, Petrus Visser.

In the vehicle was Visser’s brother, Louis. He said on arrival, he found Modack in the vehicle, who told him to “talk to his lawyer” as he drove off. He later handed himself over to the Hawks with the help of his lawyer, Advocate Pete Mihalik, but the matter was later withdrawn. He said about a month later, he saw Modack drive past his Melkbosstrand home in a white BMW and in a second incident, a man who appeared to be a relative of Modack. Heerschap said earlier claims made by Modack that he had no dealings with him were false as by the time his father was murdered, the Hawks had compiled a docket of over 23 charges linked to alleged car fraud worth R50 million. The cases were opened by various banks across the country and

Heerschap claimed Modack, along with his younger brother, Yaseen, and mother, Ruwaida, were blocked by the banks from applying for any credit. “It made him upset,” said Heerschap. He further elaborated that three months before the Hawks were set to arrest Modack, his father, Nicholaas, was murdered. He also revealed that at the time the Hawks had obtained a statement by an associate of Modack, who had turned to oust him. He explained that on the morning of the murder, he left home in a police vehicle to collect a colleague as he made his way to court.