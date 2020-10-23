Trending on IOL
Hawks arrest JB Marks mayor Kgotso Khumalo for alleged R5m fraud
Nigerian national gets 6-year prison term for making and selling fake tertiary certificates
Hawks sink claws into ex-acting municipal manager over R5m tenders
Former Ratlou municipal manager charged over R5.8m in tender corruption
Hawks spokesperson dismisses claims he is a ’corrupt, serial liar’
Senior Limpopo municipal official accused in R4.8m theft from community organisation
Hawks nab alleged con artists for ancestry scam
Sixth suspect taken into custody over R255m Free State asbestos project
Hawks confirm four arrests in R255m Free State asbestos tender probe
Hawks seize drugs worth over R2 million in Cape Town
Man who claimed Ramaphosa endorsed fake court order against Hawks abandons bid for bail
Hawks probing alleged R36m fraud at Eastern Cape municipality
Hawks nab second suspect in KZN cop murder case
Man nabbed for trying to dupe Hawks with ’court order endorsed by president’
Hawks seek suspects involved in Nyanga cash-in-transit heist
