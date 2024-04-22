Police uniform, guns and ammunition recovered following raid at Westville home

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered a South African Police Service (SAPS) uniform and a cache of firearms and ammunition following a raid at a home in Westville. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, spokesperson in KZN, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said officers from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit conducted a search and seizure at the home of Mohammed Ebrahim Ismail, when they made the discovery.

"During the search three 9mm pistols, one dashprod semi-automatic rifle, one .38 special revolver with serial number filed off and 240 various live rounds of ammunition as well as nine various magazines were found. “Police further seized police uniform that was found in the house. Ismail failed to give reasonable explanation about the seized firearms and police uniform," Mhlongo said. He said Ismail was arrested and charged.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered during a raid a man’s home in Westville, Durban. Picture: Supplied He added that he firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of crime. "Ismail appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to April 26 where the accused is expected to make his formal bail application," Mhlongo said. Last week, three men were arrested in Kimberley, after officers were tipped-off about suspects allegedly planning a robbery.

Police proceeded to a property in Galeshewe, where they recovered SAPS uniforms, SAPS rank insignia, SAPS equipment, and three illegal firearms. "The trio, aged 29, 34 and 54 were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of firearms," said police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers. Investigations continue.