KZN’s R15 million drug bust: Cops seize cocaine aboard ship from Columbia to SA

Crime-fighting units in KwaZulu-Natal have seized bags of cocaine from aboard a ship from Columbia to South Africa. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said a multi-disciplinary team made up of King Cetshwayo District Task Team, Richards Bay ORS, Local Criminal Record Centre, South African Revenue Services Customs, US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Transnet Port Terminal Security and private security officers seized blocks of cocaine at Richards Bay Port of Entry.

Mhlongo said officers received information about a vessel travelling to Richards Bay, and that it was importing iron into South Africa. A multi-disciplinary team seized cocaine valued at R15 million from the Richards Bay Port of Entry. Picture: Supplied A multi-disciplinary team seized cocaine valued at R15 million from the Richards Bay Port of Entry. Picture: Supplied "Officers were also tipped-off that the vessel was carrying drugs. An enquiry was registered and disruptive operations was planned. A search was conducted upon arrival of the vessel and during the search, blocks cocaine with the street value of R15m were found," Mhlongo said. No arrests have been effected as yet and police continue their investigations.

Hawks provincial head Major General Dr Lesetja Senona welcomed the seizure of the drugs. He thanked all the roleplayers who participated in this operation, especially the external stakeholders, who ensured that the drugs did not end up on the country’s streets. “We will continue to work together with other internal stakeholders to track and trace the perpetrators involved in this drug trafficking”, he said.