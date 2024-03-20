Man, 50, arrested with R1.3 million drugs at an apartment in Durban

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after police uncovered drugs worth over R1 million. Police said the man was arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation involving police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime and Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit.

Police seized cocaine powder during a raid in Durban on Tuesday (March 19,2024). Picture: SAPS KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police executed search warrants at an estate in Umhlanga and Sommerset Park. “However further investigations directed the police to a flat on Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street (formerly known as West Street) in Durban where the suspect was caught with drugs and empty drug capsules,” Netshiunda said. “Cocaine powder, cocaine bullets, heroin powder and rock cocaine, with an estimated value of R1.3 million were recovered during the raids.”

The suspect faces charges of dealing in drugs. In January, almost R90 million worth of drugs confiscated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during operations were destroyed. National SA Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola presided over the destruction of drugs which took place in Cape Town.