Lift temporarily grounds flights between Durban and Cape Town during winter period

Lift Airlines announced that it would temporarily pause flights between Cape Town and Durban for a month. “During the upcoming winter period‚ we’ve temporarily reduced our flight schedule‚ and our Cape Town - Durban - Cape Town route will be paused from May 7, 2024 until June 12, 2024.

“All bookings already made for this period will be accommodated for‚ and we’ll resume our full route schedule soon,” the airline said on its website. A spokesperson for the airline told Travel News that the airline would operate their full daily schedule between Durban and Joburg, and Joburg and Cape Town during this period. “Flights between Cape Town and Durban are scheduled to resume on June 13. We look forward to flying this route again soon,” the airline said.

Attempts to get hold of Lift to receive further clarification have been made and the story will be updated accordingly. Earlier this week, FlySafair said one of their aircraft that suffered wheel damage during take-off was required to do a U-turn. Flight FA212 which was headed from Johannesburg to Cape Town had to return to OR Tambo International Airport.