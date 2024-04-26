Alleged 28s gang boss’s wife Nicole Johnson appeals bail

Cape Town - Lies allegedly told by the wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield came under scrutiny in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday amid a third attempt at freedom. While mom of two Nicole Johnson was not present at court for her bail appeal, legal teams argued head-to-head for and against her release.

The notorious duo were arrested alongside Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brandt last year on various charges allegedly linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee. During the explosive bail hearings late last year, it was revealed the former employee of Stanfield had allegedly stolen over R1 million from the couple. The former employee, now a State witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022, after a tip-off that Stanfield had planned to kill him.

The witness hid his girlfriend’s BMW in a complex in Milnerton and went into hiding. According to the State, Stanfield and Johnson embarked on a “witchhunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, assaulted an unsuspecting neighbour, and took the car without the vehicle owner’s permission. During proceedings on Thursday, Johnson’s lawyer, advocate Laurance Hodes, argued the magistrate had exhibited a clear bias and made rulings despite certain elements of her application not being in dispute.

However, Judge Hayley Slingers said she noted Johnson had changed her versions in the bail application. In the first application, she stated she was never present during the tracking of the car but in the second application she claimed she called Tracker with the vehicle owner’s permission. “It was deception,” the judge said.