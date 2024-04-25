Double joy for a Cape Town household as husband and wife graduate together from CPUT for the second time

Cape Town - It’s a double celebration for husband and wife, Siyamthemba Ncanywa and Khwezikazi Maceba, as they graduated together during the ceremony for the Faculty of Informatics and Design at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). And what makes their story more incredible, is that the occasion marks the second time the couple graduated together during the same ceremony.

In 2022, Ncanywa was awarded an Advanced Diploma in Information Communication Technology in Multimedia Application, while Maceba was awarded a BTech in Information and Technology Management from CPUT. The couple were awarded a postgraduate diploma in Information and Communication Technology. “It is a wonderful feeling to graduate together because we push each other to succeed in whatever we do. This is another milestone and we will see you again on our Master’s graduation,” said Maceba.

They hail from the Eastern Cape – Maceba from Engcobo, and Ncanywa from Middledrift. “I come from a rural area where schools didn’t have computers, but I was always fascinated when I saw actors hacking systems in movies,” quipped Ncanywa. Maceba said her interest in IT started in high school.

“I used to spend my lunches in a computer lab. “My Computer Application Technology teacher used to see and would talk to me about IT and I was clueless as I wasn’t exposed to anyone with an IT degree. “I started doing my own research about IT. I fell in love with IT.”

She said their daughter was six months old when the couple graduated in 2022. “This year we are graduating again and we had our second-born on the 29th of February.” Ncanywa works for the City of Cape Town as a problem management technical lead while Maceba works for Pepkor Payments and Lending as an IT quality test analyst.