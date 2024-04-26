Court approves City’s plan for Noordhoek link road

Cape Town - Lawyers for the Noordhoek Environmental Action Group said they were studying a Western Cape High Court judgment before deciding on whether to appeal an order that gives the City the go-ahead to build a road linking residents of Masiphumelele to the greater Noordhoek area. For about eight years, the construction of the road was met with opposition by some Noordhoek residents and the action group, who said the road would lead to the local extinction of western leopard toads.

The City had planned and applied for environmental approval in 2017 to extend Houmoed Avenue to provide residents from Masiphumelele with better access to Noordhoek and its surrounds, and to give police, the fire service, and ambulances quick access during emergencies. However, the action group appealed the environmental approvals that were granted by the Local Government MEC, the City said. “Finally, we have an outcome that will allow us to go ahead and execute a project that we believe will bring huge relief to the community of Masiphumelele in the form of improved access and savings in terms of transport fares and commuting time.

“I am relieved and excited to get going on this,” said urban mobility mayco member, Rob Quintas. Masiphumelele resident, Thulani Makwade, said he was pleased with the high court order. “I’m happy that the City has won the case. This means it would give us easy access to job opportunities in Noordhoek,” he said.

Alison Faraday, a volunteer who worked on opposing the construction, said: “We are sad to share that the case has been dismissed without costs. “This judgment means that no further obstacles are preventing the City of Cape Town from building this 1200-metre stretch of road along the Pick n Pay reedbed, thereby connecting Kommetjie Road and Noordhoek Main Road. “When this road will be built has yet to be determined.