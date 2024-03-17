Kolisi Foundation recognised for sterling work with ‘Finding The Light’ theatre production

Cape Town - The star-studded line-up is complete following the announcement of the international guest artists joining the production Finding The Light – An Evening With Musical Theatre Stars. Accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Brandon Phillips, and hosted by the South African icon Marc Lottering, the event is celebrates the work of some of musical theatre's best loved shows, with 100% of net proceeds going towards supporting the work of the Kolisi Foundation.

Coming to the Artscape Opera House from April 17 to 21, with the Gala Night on April 18, the event includes a number of Broadway and West End luminaries Expect Kim Criswell who was nominated for an Olivier for Annie Get Your Gun, played Lucy opposite Sting in 3 Penny Opera, and starred in Cats). There's Michael D Xavier who played Joe in Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close and Joe Bradley in Roman Holiday The Musical.

David Habbin has performed in West Side Story, Les Misérables, Amici Forever, and is co-founder of the Finding the Light Foundation. And then there's Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels remembered for Company, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables and Hamilton). They are joined by South African musical heavyweights Jonathan Roxmouth (Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Cats), Lynelle Kenned (West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Orpheus in Africa), Tshepo Ncokoane (Janice Honeyman's Peter Pan Pantomine, Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You – The Musical World Tour) and Lucy Tops (Kinky Boots, Funny Girl, The Romantix). Lynelle Kenned as Mattie Allen. Inset, Aubrey Poo as Orpheus McAdoo. The Kolisi Foundation is run by SA's Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, with a vision to use their influence to change the stories of inequality in South Africa, to see thriving communities.

Finding the Light Foundation helps unite and mobilise South Africans and Africans in the UK and in South Africa in support of those addressing frontline challenges in South Africa. Both organisations were founded with the desire of making an enduring difference in South Africa. Executive Producer of the show and co-founder of Finding The Light Foundation, Jessica Ross, said: “We are honoured to present, for the first time in South Africa, this powerhouse group of international performers.

“They join us in celebrating our common humanity through the magical force of music and live performance and we are proud to be associated with the Kolisi Foundation in this fundraising drive. “We unite in giving South African audiences an evening of worldclass entertainment, while providing an opportunity for them to invest in making a tangible difference in local communities.” Rachel Kolisi said: “Collaboration and recognition of our interdependence is at the heart of the Kolisi Foundation.