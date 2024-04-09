The Organic and Natural Products Expo is headed to Cape Town with plenty of clean beauty tips

Clean beauty has hit the market and it’s here to stay. While most consumers are now aware of what clean beauty is, many are still confused about which organic products to get because there are so many on the market. To teach people about organic products so that they can make informed decisions, the Organic and Natural Products Expo is headed to Cape Town for the first time.

Endorsed by The South African Organic Sector Organisation and the Health Products Association, the expo is taking place at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town on April 26-28 and will see over 100 exhibitors showcasing their organic products to over 500 visitors. There will be a lot to explore from healing crystals, baobab and kombucha products, superfoods, stevia, supplements, hemp products, muscle treatments, natural hair and body products, natural sugar scrubs, professional-grade make-up, and tea tree soap to skin treatments. “Visitors can look forward to exploring the latest innovations and trends in the industry to make better-informed choices about sustainable and health-conscious lifestyles.