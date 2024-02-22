Clean beauty and wellness trends expected to boom in 2024

There has been an increase in the trend towards clean beauty in recent years, with consumers having becoming more discerning about what they put on their skin and refusing to compromise. Thanks to the growth of social media its easy to access knowledge about skincare and keep be up to date with the latest beauty trends.

Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Organic Skincare, says there is a long list of clean beauty and wellness trends expected this year, some of which include vegan and cruelty-free options. She said: “In 2024, clean skincare trends have evolved to prioritise not only the health of the skin but also ethical considerations. “With an increasing awareness of animal welfare, animal rights and environmental sustainability, consumers are gravitating towards products that are PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free as well as 100% natural plant-based ingredients.

“These labels signify that the products are not tested on animals and do not contain animal-derived ingredients, appealing to those seeking ethical and environmentally conscious options. “As more people prioritise these values in their purchasing decisions, PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products have become staples in the quest for clean and conscientious beauty routines.” She urged consumers to make sure that the products they are using are genuinely vegan and cruelty-free because some brands were dishonest in their labelling.

"Choose brands that resonate with your values and ethics. Read the labels on the products and get to know the good ingredients and the bad list so that you can make more informed decisions. “Choose brands that are transparent in their approach and clean, kind and ethical in their offering," said Sherwin. Cannabis balms: Unlocking nature's healing powers

Cannabis is one of the most effective plants with a bad PR, but the narrative is changing because it emerges as a skincare saviour in 2024. Incorporating CBD in your skincare routine will revitalise your skin because it has several benefits, including addressing issues like pigmentation, dehydration, acne, and scarring. “Cannabis balms hydrate the skin deeply, promote cell regeneration, and balance oil production. The plant's natural richness in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids enhances skin health, leaving you with a radiant and revitalised complexion,” Sherwin said.

Cannabis oil is great for reducing the appearance of scars. Picture: Pexels. Toxin-free colour cosmetics: Beauty without compromise When it comes to picking a foundation, always opt for the ones enriched with nourishing ingredients like argan oil and aloe vera, cacao, maca and chia, providing coverage while caring for your skin. When it comes to lipsticks and blushes, make sure they are infused with plant-based pigments and moisturising agents.

Hand facials: Active ingredients for timeless elegance Most people are big on facials but tend to neglect their hands. And the truth is, hands need caring because they work overtime, that’s why there is more ageing on the hands than any other part of the body. To avoid that, Sherwin suggests using active ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil for hand facials.

“These formulations promote collagen production, reduce age spots, and protect against environmental stressors, ensuring your hands age gracefully alongside your radiant face,” she said. Hand facials are just as important. Picture: Supplied. The de-puff: Nature's anti-inflammatory arsenal You have no reason to look puffy in 2024 when de-puffing using botanical ingredients is on trend. Most people are already into serums, all you need to do is look for the ones infused with chamomile, marula, baobab, argan oil, macula extract and aloe vera, each playing a crucial role in calming irritated skin and reducing puffiness.

These natural wonders work synergistically, offering a gentle and effective solution to inflammation, leaving your skin refreshed and rejuvenated. “Your oils should contain high counts of vitamins C, A, E, hyaluronic acid, marula, baobab and other superfoods that not only deeply hydrate but offer healing and rejuvenating properties,” Sherwin explained. Butt facials: The ultimate body pampering experience

Most people of colour have either dark inner thighs or dark buttocks, which is okay. This year will see a rise in butt facials, which includes exfoliating those areas with natural ingredients like sea salt, dark sugar, coffee grounds, and nourishing oils, to promote circulation, even out the skin and give your butt and thighs that firm look. Butt facials are expected to rise in 2024. Picture: Supplied. And while you try to keep up with all the clean beauty and wellness trends, don’t forget to eat clean. Eating clean will have an overall positive impact not only on your skin but your body and mind.

“It is advisable to bring more fresh veggies and fruits into your diet as these offer an incredible amount of nutrients and antioxidants vital in maintaining healthy skin from the inside out. “It’s also advisable to reduce refined sugar intake - whether in your tea/coffee, in sweets, pastries, cakes, or desserts, fizzy drinks and many pre-packaged foods," she said. Eating healthy is a must if you care about your overall health. Picture: File. "Always read the labels on products you are going to purchase and if sugar or a sugar substitute is listed within the first five ingredients rather don’t purchase it.