As excitement builds for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), two more acts have joined the illustrious list of top local and international performers. Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato, along with acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke, are set to serenade attendees on May 3 and 4.

The duo will perform their collaborative feature, “Lean In” ,which saw Parlato being nominated for the Best Jazz Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards in February. Festival goers will now get to hear the hit song, which musically narrates the tale of 20 years of connection, inspiration and friendship between two musical soulmates. Loueke is a multi-award-winning artist and has been described by industry pundits as “the ultimate original who has reached levels of individual expression that most artists can only dream of.”

This is their first recording and while the pair have been described as exceptional when they perform individually, they are also known to seamlessly blend genres and push the boundaries of musical expression when they work together. Parlato and Loueke will be joined by award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, whose mesmerising melodies and infectious rhythms are set to entertain. Award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu is set to perform at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. Picture: Supplied. With his distinctive style rooted in the fusion of jazz with traditional African rhythms and melodies, the artist, commonly referred to as the “son of the soil”, has earned acclaim both locally as well as abroad.

These acts are set to form part of an impressive line-up which includes international stars and local talents in the jazz and jazz-related genres. The event’s head of talent, Lindsay Rhoda believes that each musician has something unique to add to the festival and that attendees, or “festinos” as they are affectionately referred to, are in for a sensory treat. “Each artist on this year’s line-up brings a unique perspective and unparalleled talent to the stage, collectively embodying the spirit of creativity and innovation that has defined this festival over the years,” she said.

“This year’s festival is a representation of music that will appeal to jazz aficionados and those who are just beginning with their jazz exploration and journey.” This edition will also see new talents, formats and four stages being introduced as organisers insist that this it will be bigger and better than ever. Meanwhile, the other artists who will round off the line-up include:

Bassist and composer, Benjamin Jephta. Picture: Supplied. Benjamin Jephta The bassist and composer fuses traditional and contemporary sounds as his music addresses themes of transformation, identity and unity. Guitarist and composer Billy Monama. Picture: INSTAGRAM. Billy Monama

The guitarist and composer’s music showcases the rich tapestry of South African guitar styles, from ghoema/Cape jazz to gqom and kwaito. Kokoroko. Picture: INSTAGRAM Kokoroko The London-based musical collective seamlessly blends jazz and Afrobeats to create a dynamic musical experience as they offer a sonic journey that transcends borders.

Kujenga. Picture: SUPPLIED Kujenga The Cape Town-based Afro-jazz band seeks to create meaningful connections through music, which explores themes of community, identity and collective struggle. Mandisi Dyantyis. Picture: Instagram. Mandisi Dyantyis

Through his music, Dyantyis aims to reflect the complicated human experience as he powerfully blends Afro sounds with soul and jazz. Bokani Dyer. Picture: Instagram. Bokani Dyer Dyer's music is a reflection of his journey through South Africa’s multifaceted landscape as it explores themes of nationhood and identity.

Zoë Modiga. File image. Zoë Modiga Modiga's music challenges societal norms and inspires change as it fuses classic and jazz. Other artists who are set to take to the CTIFJ 2024 stage include:

Mi Casa. File image. – Ami Faku (SA) – Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange (SA) – Clint L (SA)

– Daliwonga (SA) – Darshan Doshi Trio featuring Mark Hartsuch and Tony Grey (India/US) – Francesca Biancoli (Italy/SA)

– Hilton Schildrer (SA) – Jab A Jaw (SA) – Judith Sephuma (SA)

– Mac G (SA) – Matt Bianco (UK) – Mi Casa (SA)

– Mononeon (USA) – Moonchild (USA) – Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA)

– Radio Sechaba (SA) – Mervyn Africa (SA) – Thandi Ntuli (SA)

– Tunde of Lighthouse Family (UK) – The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK) Ticket information:

No under 10s and no pass-outs will be allowed at the event, which is also cashless. The general admission festival ticket at R950 per night, per person, which also grants access to the Kippies and Manenberg stages. Surcharge tickets are in operation for the Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show.