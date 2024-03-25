The Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2024 is back after four years with a line-up that promises to be one for the books

Excitement is mounting for the renowned Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which is set to take place in May. This year’s edition of the musical gathering marks a temporary departure from its traditional March slot.

The 2024 edition of the festival will run from May 3 - 4 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), following previous postponements and a four-year hiatus. For its 24th offering, Africa’s premier jazz celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever before as new talents, formats and stages will be introduced. From international stars to local talents, this year’s CTIJF line-up is set to be a sensory treat.

These are some of the artists who be will performing at this year’s event: Matt Bianco. Picture: INSTAGRAM Matt Bianco The British band burst onto the scene with their unique fusion of jazz, pop and a touch of spy-themed allure.

The group's name suggests a solo act but it is the alias for their frontman Mark Reilly, who formed Matt Bianco with Danny White and the late Kito Poncioni. The band have made waves with hit songs like "Get Out of Your Lazy Bed" and "Half a Minute.“ Over the years, they adapted their sound and experimented with different genres. They have also kept their music fresh by collaborating with various artists.

Benjamin Jephta. Picture: INSTAGRAM Benjamin Jephta The artist’s music reflects post-apartheid South Africa as it addresses themes of transformation, identity and unity. Jephta’s album "Born Coloured, not Born-Free" explores the complex nature of race in modern South Africa.

His music fuses traditional and contemporary sounds as Jephta, a renowned bassist and composer, uses his craft to inspire hope in the midst of societal obstacles. Guitarist and composer Billy Monama. Picture: INSTAGRAM. Billy Monama The guitarist and composer is one of the custodians of South Africa's musical heritage.

Through his “Grazroots Project” and the “Mayibuye iAfrika” initiative, Monama’s music showcases the rich tapestry of South African guitar styles, from ghoema/Cape jazz to gqom and kwaito. His collaborations and educational endeavours also aim to ensure that the rhythms of the past resonate with future generations. Carlo Mombelli is a respected figure in South African jazz. Picture: SUPPLIED Carlo Mombelli

This respected South African jazz figure is renowned for blending tradition and innovation into his music. Mombelli’s project, "The Prisoners of Strange," showcases his collaborative approach and diverse influences, resulting in hauntingly beautiful music with global appeal. The musician's diverse body of work showcases his mastery as a bassist and composer, from musical pieces like "Angels and Demons" to avant-garde explorations such as "Sketches of Nowhere."

Kokoroko. Picture: INSTAGRAM Kokoroko The London-based musical collective is a testament to the power of fusion as it seamlessly blends jazz and Afrobeats to create a dynamic musical experience. Led by Sheila Maurice-Grey and Anoushka Nanguy, Kokoroko's infectious energy and vibrant arrangements captivate audiences as they offer a sonic journey that transcends borders.

With a philosophy of inclusivity and joy, the group's music serves as a celebration of diversity and unity. Kujenga. Picture: SUPPLIED Kujenga The Cape Town-based Afro-jazz band’s name originates from the Swahili word which means "to build".

The band’s mission is to create meaningful connections through music. With their debut album "Nationality" and their upcoming release "In The Wake", Kujenga explores themes of community, identity and collective struggle. Mandisi Dyantyis. Mandisi Dyantyis

Dyantyis's music powerfully blends Afro sounds with soul and jazz to create a meaningful sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. From his debut album "Somandla" to his acclaimed "Cwaka", the musician’s music aims to reflect the complicated human experience. Dyantyi is also an activist and collaborator who uses his music as a tool for change.

Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu. Picture: INSTAGRAM Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu Deeply rooted in Zulu culture and jazz traditions, Makhathini's music is deeply spiritual as it echoes the rhythms of his KwaZulu-Natal homeland. As an educator and performer, his musical contributions transcends borders.

With his label Gundu Entertainment, Makhathini also supports emerging artists as he aims to evolve the South African jazz industry. Bokani Dyer. Picture: SUPPLIED Bokani Dyer Dyer's music is a reflection of his journey through South Africa's multifaceted landscape as it explore themes of nationhood and identity.

His album, "Radio Sechaba", marks a departure from instrumental work as it incorporates vocals to convey his message of unity and hope. The Yussef Dayes Experience The UK drummer and composer, who is prominent in the South London contemporary jazz scene, is renowned for his vibrant drumming style.

Dayes’s music is inspired by African rhythms, grime and jungle music. He has now joined forces with Malik Venna (saxophone), Rocco Palladino (bass), Alexander Bourt (drums) and Elijah Fox (keyboards) to form the The Yussef Dayes Experience. Their musical offerings have earned widespread praise and are highly anticipated at CTIFJ 2024.

Zoë Modiga Modiga's music is a fusion of classic and jazz which creates a sound that is truly unique. She is an independent artist whose commitment to storytelling and activism though her music, challenges societal norms and inspires change.