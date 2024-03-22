WATCH: Lira celebrated her 45th birthday with a mini concert for friends and family

Lerato “Lira” Molapo, the South African musician, is back and brighter than ever after a challenging couple of years. Overcoming a stroke two years ago, Lira has recently announced her return to the stage. Fans will be thrilled to hear that she'll be making her comeback at the upcoming Bassline Fest in May.

Adding to her recent accomplishments, Lira was honoured on International Women’s Day at a special event by the Consulate General of India, Manesh Kumar. This recognition celebrated her remarkable achievements in the music industry, for her resilience and talent. In another joyous moment, Lira recently celebrated her 45th birthday on March 14, a milestone made all the more special considering her health scare two years ago.

With gratitude in their hearts, fans, family, and Lira herself are celebrating this occasion, admiring her radiant beauty and positive spirit. The “Feel Good” singer took to Instagram: “I celebrated my birthday with an intimate party with my friends and family and I surprised them with a mini concert! I felt safe enough to perform for them - they’ve been with me since I could not speak - and now I performed in English and vernacular - I nailed it!!! “It was a proud moment. I could not hold back to tears … I’ve come such a long way. I’m so proud of myself.